Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.535 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.05% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $154.54, the dividend yield is 1.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMC was $154.54, representing a -4.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $162.26 and a 51.35% increase over the 52 week low of $102.11.

MMC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Aon plc (AON) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG). MMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.86. Zacks Investment Research reports MMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.5%, compared to an industry average of 18.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mmc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MMC as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV)

Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF)

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDLO with an increase of 4.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MMC at 96%.

