Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.465 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MMC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMC was $107.6, representing a -11.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $120.97 and a 44.75% increase over the 52 week low of $74.34.

MMC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Aon plc (AON) and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW). MMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.98. Zacks Investment Research reports MMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.36%, compared to an industry average of -.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MMC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MMC as a top-10 holding:

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LGLV with an increase of 2.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MMC at 1.49%.

