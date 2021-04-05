Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 06, 2021

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.465 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MMC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $123.15, the dividend yield is 1.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMC was $123.15, representing a -0.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $123.41 and a 55.98% increase over the 52 week low of $78.95.

MMC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Aon plc (AON) and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW). MMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.95. Zacks Investment Research reports MMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.89%, compared to an industry average of 13.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MMC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MMC as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF (RYF)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFLQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYF with an increase of 37.95% over the last 100 days. KIE has the highest percent weighting of MMC at 2.08%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.