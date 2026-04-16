Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Reveals Decline In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) reported a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.14 billion, or $2.36 per share. This compares with $1.38 billion, or $2.79 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.60 billion or $3.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $7.59 billion from $7.06 billion last year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.14 Bln. vs. $1.38 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.36 vs. $2.79 last year. -Revenue: $7.59 Bln vs. $7.06 Bln last year.

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