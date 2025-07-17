Markets
Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Reports Climb In Q2 Profit

July 17, 2025 — 06:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.211 billion, or $2.45 per share. This compares with $1.125 billion, or $2.27 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.346 billion or $2.72 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to $6.974 billion from $6.221 billion last year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.211 Bln. vs. $1.125 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.45 vs. $2.27 last year. -Revenue: $6.974 Bln vs. $6.221 Bln last year.

