Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Reports Climb In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.211 billion, or $2.45 per share. This compares with $1.125 billion, or $2.27 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.346 billion or $2.72 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to $6.974 billion from $6.221 billion last year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

