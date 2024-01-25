Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $756 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $466 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $838 million or $1.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $5.55 billion from $5.02 billion last year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Analyst Estimate: $1.63

