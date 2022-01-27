Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $803 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $374 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $693 million or $1.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $5.14 billion from $4.42 billion last year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $803 Mln. vs. $374 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.57 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q4): $5.14 Bln vs. $4.42 Bln last year.

