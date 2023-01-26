Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $466 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $803 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $735 million or $1.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to $5.022 billion from $5.137 billion last year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $466 Mln. vs. $803 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.93 vs. $1.57 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.41 -Revenue (Q4): $5.022 Bln vs. $5.137 Bln last year.

