Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $391 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $153 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $610 million or $1.19 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $4.26 billion from $3.71 billion last year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $610 Mln. vs. $558 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.19 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.18 -Revenue (Q4): $4.26 Bln vs. $3.71 Bln last year.

