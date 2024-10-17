News & Insights

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

October 17, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $747 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $730 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $810 million or $1.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $5.697 billion from $5.382 billion last year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $747 Mln. vs. $730 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.51 vs. $1.47 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.697 Bln vs. $5.382 Bln last year.

