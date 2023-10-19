Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $730 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $546 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $782 million or $1.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $5.38 billion from $4.77 billion last year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $730 Mln. vs. $546 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.47 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q3): $5.38 Bln vs. $4.77 Bln last year.

