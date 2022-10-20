Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $546M, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $537M, or $1.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $594M or $1.18 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $4.77 billion from $4.58 billion last year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $546M. vs. $537M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.08 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q3): $4.77 Bln vs. $4.58 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.