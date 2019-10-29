Markets
Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $303 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $276 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $392 million or $0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $3.97 billion from $3.50 billion last year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $392 Mln. vs. $398 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.77 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q3): $3.97 Bln vs. $3.50 Bln last year.

