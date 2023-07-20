Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Q2 Profit Rises

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.035 billion, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $967 million, or $1.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.1 billion or $2.2 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $5.876 billion from $5.379 billion last year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.035 Bln. vs. $967 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.07 vs. $1.91 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.876 Bln vs. $5.379 Bln last year.

