Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.13 billion, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $1.04 billion, or $2.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.19 billion or $2.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $6.22 billion from $5.88 billion last year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.13 Bln. vs. $1.04 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.27 vs. $2.07 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.22 Bln vs. $5.88 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.