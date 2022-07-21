Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $967 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $820 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $959 million or $1.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $5.38 billion from $5.02 billion last year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $967 Mln. vs. $820 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.91 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.86 -Revenue (Q2): $5.38 Bln vs. $5.02 Bln last year.

