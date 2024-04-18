Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.40 billion, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $1.24 billion, or $2.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.44 billion or $2.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $6.47 billion from $5.92 billion last year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.40 Bln. vs. $1.24 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.82 vs. $2.47 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $6.47 Bln vs. $5.92 Bln last year.

