Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.07 billion, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $0.98 billion, or $1.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.17 billion or $2.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $5.55 billion from $5.08 billion last year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.07 Bln. vs. $0.98 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.10 vs. $1.91 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.14 -Revenue (Q1): $5.55 Bln vs. $5.08 Bln last year.

