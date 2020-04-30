Markets
Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $754 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $716 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $835M or $1.64 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $4.65 billion from $4.07 billion last year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $835M. vs. $778M. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.64 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.57 -Revenue (Q1): $4.65 Bln vs. $4.07 Bln last year.

