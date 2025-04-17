Markets
MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Announces Drop In Q1 Income

April 17, 2025 — 07:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.381 billion, or $2.79 per share. This compares with $1.400 billion, or $2.82 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.516 billion or $3.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $7.061 billion from $6.473 billion last year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.381 Bln. vs. $1.400 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.79 vs. $2.82 last year. -Revenue: $7.061 Bln vs. $6.473 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.