Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Announces Advance In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $821 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $788 million, or $1.59 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.039 billion or $2.12 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $6.595 billion from $6.067 billion last year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $821 Mln. vs. $788 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.68 vs. $1.59 last year. -Revenue: $6.595 Bln vs. $6.067 Bln last year.

