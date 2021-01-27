Marsh & McLennan Companies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MMC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $110.87, changing hands as low as $108.73 per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMC's low point in its 52 week range is $74.335 per share, with $120.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.38. The MMC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

