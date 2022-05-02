Marsh & McLennan Companies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MMC

In trading on Monday, shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $160.42, changing hands as low as $154.95 per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMC's low point in its 52 week range is $131.96 per share, with $183.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $157.77. The MMC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.