Marsh & McLennan Broadens Footprint in Nashville With Robins Deal

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s MMC one of the businesses, Marsh McLennan Agency (“MMA”), recently announced its acquisition of Robins Insurance, an independent insurance agency in Nashville, TN. It specializes in providing business and personal insurance services, particularly in sectors like real estate, construction, hospitality, manufacturing and community associations.

As part of the agreement, all the employees of Robins, along with its CEO, will continue working from their Nashville office. By blending Robins’ local knowledge with the added benefits of MMA’s extensive resources, this integration aims to offer a wide range of insurance and advisory services.

This acquisition indicates MMA’s strategy to grow by focusing on specific regional opportunities. By keeping Robins’ team together, MMA gains its clients while maintaining the trust of the community. Nashville’s rapid growth, especially in commercial real estate and hospitality, provides a favorable environment for expanding new services.

Looking ahead, the success of the deal depends on how well it can integrate and retain its clients. If executed well, MMA could boost brand visibility, strengthen connections within the community and raise premium revenues in a competitive regional market. Marsh & McLennan’s operating performance has been favorable for many years. Its total revenues rose 10% and 8% year over year, respectively, in 2023 and 2024. Further, the metric improved 11% year over year in the first half of 2025. Its revenues from the Marsh division rose 16% year over year in the first half of 2025.

MMC has been actively involved in strategic acquisitions, new product launches and diversification into emerging markets. Some of its notable acquisitions in 2025 include Acumen Solutions Group LLC, Arthur Hall Insurance and Excel Insurance.

MMC Stock Price Performance

In the year-to-date period, Marsh & McLennan shares have declined 3.2% compared with the industry’s fall of 14.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MMC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

