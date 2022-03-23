Markets
MMC

Marsh McLennan Board Authorizes To Buy Back Addl $5 Bln Of Shares

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Marsh McLennan (MMC) said that its board authorized an additional $5 billion in share repurchases. This is in addition to the company's existing share repurchase program, which had approximately $1.3 billion of remaining authorization as of December 31, 2021.

The total authorization increased to about $6.3 billion, before any share repurchase in the first quarter.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.535 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on May 13, 2022, to stockholders of record on April 6, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MMC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular