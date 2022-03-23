Marsh McLennan Board Authorizes To Buy Back Addl $5 Bln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Marsh McLennan (MMC) said that its board authorized an additional $5 billion in share repurchases. This is in addition to the company's existing share repurchase program, which had approximately $1.3 billion of remaining authorization as of December 31, 2021.

The total authorization increased to about $6.3 billion, before any share repurchase in the first quarter.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.535 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on May 13, 2022, to stockholders of record on April 6, 2022.

