Markets
MMC

Marsh & McLennan Agency Acquires PayneWest Insurance For Undisclosed Terms

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC or MMA, the middle market agency subsidiary of Marsh, said that it has acquired Missoula, Montana-based PayneWest Insurance. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 1992, PayneWest provides business insurance, surety, employee benefits, and personal insurance services to companies and individuals across the Northwest through offices across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington.

PayneWest will operate as Marsh & McLennan Agency's Northwest regional hub under the leadership of Kyle Lingscheit, CEO of PayneWest. Lingscheit will report to David Eslick, Chairman and CEO of MMA. All of PayneWest's more than 700 employees will join MMA and continue to work from its 26 locations across the region.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MMC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular