Marsh McLennan To Acquire McGriff Insurance Services In $7.75 Bln Deal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Marsh McLennan (MMC) has reached an agreement through its Marsh McLennan Agency business to acquire McGriff Insurance Services, LLC, an affiliate of TIH. McGriff is a provider of insurance broking and risk management services in the United States, with $1.3 billion of revenue for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2024. Marsh McLennan will pay $7.75 billion in cash consideration. Also, Marsh McLennan will assume a deferred tax asset valued at approximately $500 million.

Upon closing, the McGriff team of more than 3,500 employees, including CEO Read Davis, will join Marsh McLennan Agency.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.