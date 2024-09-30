News & Insights

Markets
MMC

Marsh McLennan To Acquire McGriff Insurance Services In $7.75 Bln Deal - Quick Facts

September 30, 2024 — 07:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Marsh McLennan (MMC) has reached an agreement through its Marsh McLennan Agency business to acquire McGriff Insurance Services, LLC, an affiliate of TIH. McGriff is a provider of insurance broking and risk management services in the United States, with $1.3 billion of revenue for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2024. Marsh McLennan will pay $7.75 billion in cash consideration. Also, Marsh McLennan will assume a deferred tax asset valued at approximately $500 million.

Upon closing, the McGriff team of more than 3,500 employees, including CEO Read Davis, will join Marsh McLennan Agency.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.