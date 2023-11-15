News & Insights

Marsh, Lloyd's launch Ukraine war risk insurance facility

November 15, 2023 — 05:00 am EST

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Insurance broker Marsh MMC.N, Lloyd's of London SOLYD.UL insurers and Ukrainian state banks have launched a programme to reduce the cost of claims for damage to ships and crew transporting grain through the Black Sea corridor, Marsh said on Wednesday.

Kyiv launched a "humanitarian corridor" in August for ships bound for African and Asian markets to try to circumvent a de facto blockade in the Black Sea after Russia quit a United Nations-brokered deal that had guaranteed Kyiv's seaborne exports during the war.

Lloyd's of London insurers will underwrite the programme, which provides $50 million of hull war risk cover and $50 million of professional and indemnity (P&I) insurance for every voyage.

Ships typically have P&I insurance, which covers third-party liability claims including environmental damage and injury. Separate hull and machinery policies cover vessels against physical damage.

The State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine (Ukreximbank) and state-owned lender Ukrgasbank will provide standby letters of credit, each confirmed by Germany's DZ Bank, Marsh said in a statement.

The facility is backed by Ukraine's Ministry of the Economy.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said late on Tuesday that the arrangement involved 14 insurance companies.

