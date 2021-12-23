Marsh Increases Stake In Marsh India - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Marsh has increased its shareholding in Marsh India Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd. from 49% to 92%. Marsh said the enhanced investment will enable it to more effectively meet the increasingly complex needs of companies across all sectors of the fast-growing Indian economy.

Marsh India was formed in 2003 as a joint venture between Marsh International Holdings Inc. and India-based Rampart Trust. As part of the transaction, Marsh has acquired the share from local partners, including the entire shareholding of the Rampart Trust.

