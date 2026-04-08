Marsh Expands Montana Reach With Seitz Insurance Agency Acquisition

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MRSH has strengthened its U.S. footprint through its subsidiary Marsh McLennan Agency (“MMA”), announcing the acquisition of Seitz Insurance Agency. The deal underscores MMA’s continued push to scale its middle-market insurance platform through targeted, relationship-driven acquisitions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The deal ensures operational continuity, with Seitz’s leadership and employees remaining in place and continuing to serve clients from existing locations. This strategy reflects MMA’s commitment to maintaining local connections while also integrating wider resources, technology and advisory services to improve client results over time.

For MMA, the transaction strengthens its geographic density in Montana, particularly enhancing its reach in the eastern part of the state. The company already operates multiple offices across the region, and the addition of Seitz enables a more balanced regional network, improving its ability to deliver tailored insurance and risk solutions across diverse customer segments.

The transaction also aligns with ongoing consolidation across the insurance brokerage sector, where larger platforms are acquiring specialized local agencies to scale efficiently. For Marsh, the acquisition strengthens its high-margin brokerage segment by expanding distribution in a niche, relationship-driven market. By integrating Seitz Insurance Agency into Marsh McLennan Agency, MRSH can unlock cross-selling opportunities across risk advisory, employee benefits and specialty insurance solutions.

The deal also enhances client stickiness through localized expertise, while incremental revenue synergies and operating leverage from platform integration could support steady margin improvement over time. MRSH’s operating performance has been favorable for many years. Its total revenues rose 10% and 8% year over year, respectively, in 2023 and 2024. Further, the metric improved 10.3% year over year in 2025.

MRSH’s Price Performance

Over the past year, MRSH shares have fallen 23.9% compared with the industry’s decline of 27.4%.



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MRSH’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MRSH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some top-ranked stocks in the business services space are Remitly Global, Inc. RELY, Dave Inc. DAVE and GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Remitly Global’s current-year earnings is pinned at 51 cents per share and has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Remitly Global beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $2 billion, implying 19.4% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dave’s current-year earnings is pinned at $14.56 per share and has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 60 days against one movement in the opposite direction. Dave beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 54.2%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $693.5 million, implying 25.1% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GigaCloud Technology’s current-year earnings is pinned at $4.10 per share and has witnessed one upward revision in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. GigaCloud Technology beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 64.5%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, implying 17.3% year-over-year growth.

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Dave Inc. (DAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Marsh (MRSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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