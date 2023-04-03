Mars To Buy Heska For $120/shr

(RTTNews) - Heska Corporation (HSKA), a veterinary care provider, and Mars, Incorporated, a food and animal care service provider, announced on Monday that they have inked a deal through which Mars will acquire Heska for $120 per share.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the second half.

The transaction price represents a premium of around 38 percent over Heska's 60-calendar day volume weighted average price, and a premium of approximately 23 percent over Heska's closing stock price as of March 31.

The merger will broaden access to diagnostics and technology, accelerate R&D and innovation, and better serve more veterinary professionals and pets, the both parties said in a statement.

