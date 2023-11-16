Mars to buy Britain's Hotel Chocolat for $662m

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - British specialist chocolatier Hotel Chocolat HOTC.L agreed to a 534 million pound ($662 million) takeover offer from Mars Inc on Thursday, after the pair agreed the food giant was well-positioned to help the small retailer expand internationally.

($1 = 0.8072 pounds)

