Mars stops supply of pet food to UK's Tesco - Bloomberg News

Amna Karimi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/GARY CAMERON

July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. food giant Mars Inc has stopped supplying two of its pet food brands to Britain's biggest supermarket group Tesco TSCO.L over price increases, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Mars has temporarily paused the supply of Whiskas and Pedigree brands, the report said, adding that the company's chocolate and confectionery products will remain on Tesco's shelves. (https://bloom.bg/3bWB8Ik)

The move comes a week after U.S. food giant Kraft Heinz KHC.O had stopped supplying some products to Tesco, which resisted charging its customers higher prices for them at a time of surging inflation.

European retailers are locked in extended price negotiations with giant food companies as they fight to retain shoppers and protect their profits.

Mars and Tesco did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.

