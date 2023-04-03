Mars Inc to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Heska for $1.3 bln

Adds deal details

April 3 (Reuters) - Mars Inc will buy veterinary diagnostics firm Heska Corp HSKA.O in a $1.3 billion deal to expand diagnostic offerings, the companies said on Monday.

Mars will pay $120 per share to Heska's shareholders, which is a premium of 22.9% over its last close. Shares of Heska were halted before the news.

The agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies.

The companies expect to close the deal in the second half of 2023.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.