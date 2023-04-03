US Markets
HSKA

Mars Inc to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Heska for $1.3 bln

April 03, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

Adds deal details

April 3 (Reuters) - Mars Inc will buy veterinary diagnostics firm Heska Corp HSKA.O in a $1.3 billion deal to expand diagnostic offerings, the companies said on Monday.

Mars will pay $120 per share to Heska's shareholders, which is a premium of 22.9% over its last close. Shares of Heska were halted before the news.

The agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies.

The companies expect to close the deal in the second half of 2023.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HSKA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.