Mars Group Holdings Sees Robust Growth and Dividend Boost

October 30, 2024 — 03:23 am EDT

Mars Group Holdings Corporation (JP:6419) has released an update.

Mars Group Holdings Corporation reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales surging by 47.3% to 25,552 million yen and a 37.2% rise in operating profit. The company also announced a substantial increase in annual dividends per share, forecasting continued growth for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

