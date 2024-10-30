Mars Group Holdings Sees Robust Growth and Dividend Boost

Mars Group Holdings Corporation (JP:6419) has released an update.

Mars Group Holdings Corporation reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales surging by 47.3% to 25,552 million yen and a 37.2% rise in operating profit. The company also announced a substantial increase in annual dividends per share, forecasting continued growth for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

