Marrone (MBII) Expands the Existing Inventory Line of Credit

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. MBII recently announced the expansion of its existing inventory line of credit to support projections for growth in sales and manufacturing capacity. It can access a maximum of $4.5 million to fund inventory needs, up from $3 million under a prior deal per an amended agreement with LSQ Funding Group, L.C.

Marrone stated that the increase in the line of credit for inventory provides it with greater flexibility to support commercial expansion in the near future. This is important as the company enters the peak selling season in North American markets to ensure it has the ability to provide customers with ready access to its products when they need them.

Shares of Marrone have declined 41.5% in the past year against a 7.3% rise of the industry.

Marrone, in its last earnings call, stated that it expects revenue growth in the low double-digit to mid-teens range for 2021, factoring in the uncertainties in the agricultural markets. MBII continues to expect its product mix to deliver annual gross margins in the upper 50% range. It also expects operating expenses in line with 2020 levels, plus inflation.

Marrone currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

