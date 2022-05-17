Marrone Bio's (MBII) Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates in Q1

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. MBII logged a net loss of $7.6 million or 4 cents per share in first-quarter 2022 compared with a loss of $3.3 million or 2 cents per share a year ago. Loss per share was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of a penny per share.

Revenues & Margins

Marrone Bio’s revenues edged up 0.5% year over year to $11.1 million in the quarter. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.1 million.



The company witnessed increased sales of row crop products in the reported quarter, partly offset by reduced sales into specialty crop markets due to unfavorable weather conditions. Revenues were strongest for seed treatments sold for application in row crops across the United States and Europe.



Gross margin for the quarter was 55.9%, down from 63.1% recorded a year ago, reflecting changes in product mix, increased raw material costs and the expansion of operations at the Michigan manufacturing facility. Operating expenses climbed around 32% year over year to $13.2 million.

Financials

Marrone Bio ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of around $9.4 million, a roughly 50% year-over-year decline. Long-term debt was around $7.6 million, down around 33% year over year.



Net cash used in operations was roughly $8.4 million for the quarter, compared with around $5 million of cash used for the same period a year ago.

Outlook

Marrone Bio said that it expects low-to mid-teens percentage revenue growth for first-half 2022, representing a material increase over the sales growth it witnessed for the same period a year ago. It continues to see annual gross margins in the upper 50% range. Ongoing operating expenses are expected to be flat (plus inflation) for the full year.

Price Performance

Shares of MBII are down 31.3% over a year compared with the industry’s decline of 11.1%.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Marrone Bio currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)



