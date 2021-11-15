Marrone Bio (MBII) Q3 Earnings In Line, Revenues Lag Estimates

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. MBII logged a net loss of $4.9 million or 3 cents per share in third-quarter 2021 compared with a loss of $6.1 million or 4 cents per share a year ago. Loss per share was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Revenues & Margins

Marrone Bio’s revenues rose roughly 12% year over year to $9.9 million in the quarter, but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.8 million. Product revenues went up roughly 12% year over year to $9.7 million while license revenues were down 5% to around $0.1 million in the quarter.



Revenues, in the reported quarter, were driven by strategic focus on global expansion in the major row crops. MBII also saw higher sales of biological fungicides in the quarter notwithstanding the drought conditions in specialty markets in the United States.



Gross margin for the quarter was 61.4%, an improvement from 56.7% recorded a year ago. Operating expenses were essentially flat year over year at $10.5 million.

Financials

Marrone Bio ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of around $15 million, a roughly 68% year-over-year increase. Long-term debt was around $11.2 million, down around 1% year over year.



Net cash used in operations was roughly $6.6 million for the nine months of 2021, compared with $8.6 million of cash used for the same period a year ago.

Outlook

Marrone Bio said that it now expects revenue growth in the low double-digit to mid-teens range for 2021 factoring in the uncertainties in the agricultural markets. MBII continues to expect its product mix to deliver annual gross margins in the upper 50% range. It also sees operating expenses to remain in line with 2020, plus inflation.

Price Performance

Shares of MBII are down 24.6% over a year compared with the industry’s rise of 25.1%.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Marrone Bio currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)



