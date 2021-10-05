Marrone Bio (MBII) Herbicides Enter Late-Stage Development

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. MBII recently announced that it is advancing three novel bioherbicides in its research and development (R&D) pipeline. This will further bolster its position as a leading provider of sustainable agricultural solutions. These biological-based herbicides are an essential component of the company’s strategic growth plan and will provide entry into the $27-billion weed control market.

The company has three proprietary bioherbicides in its R&D portfolio. The first two (MBI-005 and MBI-011) have prior regulatory approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and are undergoing further formulation refinement. The third, MBI-014/015, has progressed to advanced stages of development with current results indicating that it has herbicidal properties estimated to be 50-100 times more active than leading chemical alternatives.

The MBI family of bioherbicides can control the most economically significant and resistant weeds. These include annual broadleaves, grasses and sedges in major row crops as well as vegetable and turf markets. The bioherbicides can be utilized at various points in the growing season to give growers maximum flexibility to control weeds before, during and after planting.

The company’s R&D team has revealed roughly 500 herbicidal microbes from the more than 12,000 microbes screened that can be advanced through genomics, bioinformatics and synthetic biology systems. This broad range of microbes can potentially lead to the discovery of additional novel active ingredients and new modes of action.

These advancements further strengthen its leadership position as the supplier of choice for growers looking to meet the increasing demand for more responsibly grown food and fiber. The company’s family bioherbicides demonstrates how it is aggressively advancing its pipeline to provide a meaningful return on investment to farmers and investors alike, the company noted.

Marrone, in its last earnings call, stated that it expects a more normalized revenue growth rate in the second half of 2021. It sees revenue growth in the mid-teens and gross margins in the upper 50% range for the full year. It also expects operating expenses to remain in line with 2020 levels, adjusting for inflation.

