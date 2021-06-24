Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Marrone Bio Innovations Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2021, Marrone Bio Innovations had US$30.8m of debt, up from US$27.9m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$18.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$11.8m.

How Strong Is Marrone Bio Innovations' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:MBII Debt to Equity History June 24th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Marrone Bio Innovations had liabilities of US$26.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$25.1m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$18.9m in cash and US$13.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$18.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Marrone Bio Innovations shares are worth a total of US$320.8m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Marrone Bio Innovations can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Marrone Bio Innovations wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 31%, to US$40m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

Despite the top line growth, Marrone Bio Innovations still had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost US$15m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$17m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So in short it's a really risky stock. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Marrone Bio Innovations you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

