Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MBII) Path To Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MBII) future prospects. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. On 31 December 2020, the US$275m market-cap company posted a loss of US$20m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Marrone Bio Innovations' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 5 of the American Chemicals analysts is that Marrone Bio Innovations is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$13m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 58% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Marrone Bio Innovations given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Marrone Bio Innovations currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Marrone Bio Innovations' case is 89%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

