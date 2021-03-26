Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

Shareholders might have noticed that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) filed its full-year result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 7.2% to US$2.18 in the past week. Revenues of US$38m came in 3.1% below estimates, but statutory losses were well contained with a per-share loss of US$0.14 being some 11% smaller than what the analysts were predicting. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqCM:MBII Earnings and Revenue Growth March 26th 2021

Following the latest results, Marrone Bio Innovations' five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$50.0m in 2021. This would be a huge 30% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 37% to US$0.085. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$55.1m and losses of US$0.09 per share in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrade to loss per share forecasts for this year.

There was a decent 10% increase in the price target to US$3.17, with the analysts clearly signalling that the expected reduction in losses is a positive, despite a weaker revenue outlook. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Marrone Bio Innovations analyst has a price target of US$4.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$2.11. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Marrone Bio Innovations'historical trends, as the 30% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 is roughly in line with the 25% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 6.2% per year. So although Marrone Bio Innovations is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Marrone Bio Innovations' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Yet - earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Marrone Bio Innovations analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Marrone Bio Innovations that we have uncovered.

