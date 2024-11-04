Marriott's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, '24 View Cut

Marriott International, Inc. MAR reported third-quarter 2024 results, with adjusted earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.

For the quarter, the company reported a solid increase in global travel demand, driving growth in international markets and steady performance in the United States and Canada. The company reported a rise in group bookings. Business transient demand increased and leisure transient revenue per available room (RevPAR) remained above pre-pandemic levels. Marriott’s portfolio expansion also gained traction, adding over 95,000 rooms this year through conversions and international deals. To support its expanding global footprint, MAR introduced an efficiency initiative to generate up to $90 million in annual cost savings by 2025.



Following the results, the stock fell 3% in the pre-market trading session on Nov. 4. Investors’ sentiments are likely to have been hurt by the reduced 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) outlook.

MAR’s Q3 Earnings & Revenue Discussion

Marriott’s adjusted EPS of $2.26 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31. It reported adjusted earnings of $2.11 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Quarterly revenues of $6.26 billion missed the consensus mark of $6.28 billion. The top line moved up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.



Revenues from Base management and Franchise fees were $312 million and $812 million, up 2% and 9% year over year, respectively. Increased RevPAR, residential and co-branded credit card fees and unit growth backed this uptick. We estimated the metrics to be $319.5 million and $815.4 million, respectively.



Incentive management fees were $159 million, reflecting a rise of 11.2% from $143 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

RevPAR & Margins

RevPAR for worldwide comparable system-wide properties rose 3% (in constant dollars) year over year. The upside was backed by a 2.5% increase in average daily rate (“ADR”) and a 0.3% increase in occupancy, year over year.



Comparable system-wide RevPAR in the Asia Pacific (excluding China) increased 9.2% (in constant dollars) year over year. Occupancy moved up 3.1% year over year, while ADR rose 4.6% from the 2023 level. Comparable system-wide RevPAR in Greater China declined 7.9% year over year.



On a constant-dollar basis, international comparable system-wide RevPAR increased 5.4% year over year. Occupancy and ADR gained 1.5% and 3.2% year over year, respectively. Comparable system-wide RevPAR in Europe gained 9.5% year over year. RevPAR in the Caribbean & Latin America and Middle East & Africa rose 6.7% and 8%, respectively, from 2023 levels.



Total expenses increased 10% year over year to $5.31 billion, owing to a rise in reimbursed expenses. Our estimate was pegged at $5.1 billion.



Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $1.23 billion, compared with $1.14 billion reported in the prior-year quarter. We predicted the metric to be $1.25 billion.

Balance Sheet

At the third-quarter end, Marriott's total debt totaled $13.6 billion, compared with $13.1 reported in the prior quarter. Cash and cash equivalents, as of Sept. 30, 2024, were $0.4 billion compared with $0.3 billion as of 2023-end.



Year to date (through Oct. 31, 2024), the company repurchased 14.2 million shares worth $3.4 billion.

Unit Developments

At the end of the third quarter, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled 3,802 hotels, with more than 585,000 rooms. As of the quarter's end, about 1,320 properties with more than 220,000 rooms were under construction.

Marriott’s Q4 & 2024 Outlook

For the fourth quarter, management anticipates gross fee revenues in the range of $1.29-$1.31 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $1.24 billion and $1.27 billion. MAR estimates fourth-quarter EPS to be between $2.31 and $2.39.



The company projects worldwide system-wide RevPAR to increase 3-4% year over year in 2024.



For 2024, Marriott reduced its gross fee revenue expectations to $5.13-$5.15 billion compared with the prior expected range of $5.13-$5.18 billion. General and administrative expenses are now projected in the range of $1.05-$1.06 billion (earlier expected between $1.02 billion and $1.03 billion).



Adjusted EBITDA is now expected between $4.93 billion and $4.96 billion compared with the previous expectation of $4.95-$5.2 billion. The company now envisions 2024 EPS in the band of $9.19-$9.27, down from the prior expectation of $9.23-$9.40.

MAR’s Zacks Rank

