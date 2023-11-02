Marriott's profit rises on strong travel demand

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Marriott International MAR.O reported a rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as the U.S. hotel operator benefited from resilient travel demand.

The company's net income was $752 million, or $2.51 per share, in the quarter through September, compared with $630 million, or $1.94 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

