News & Insights

US Markets
MAR

Marriott's profit rises on strong travel demand

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 02, 2023 — 06:39 am EDT

Written by Priyamvada C for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Marriott International MAR.O reported a rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as the U.S. hotel operator benefited from resilient travel demand.

The company's net income was $752 million, or $2.51 per share, in the quarter through September, compared with $630 million, or $1.94 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Priyamvada.C@thomsonreuters.comhttps://twitter.com/priyamouli1812?lang=en;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAR
HLT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.