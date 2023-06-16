Marriott's (MAR) Ritz-Carlton Reserve Brand Debuts in China

Marriott International, Inc.’s MAR luxury brand Ritz-Carlton Reserve has revealed its new resort, Rissai Valley, in Jiuzhaigou, a valley on the edges of the Qinghai-Tibet plateau in China's Southwestern Sichuan province. The Jiuzhaigou Valley Scenic and Historic Interest Area is protected as a national nature reserve.



This 87-villa resort is nestled within the natural beauty the province has to offer, wherein the guests can enjoy the spectacular alpine mountains standing above a fairyland of forests, lakes, and waterfalls. The resort is close to Jiuzhai Huanglong Airport that has daily connecting flights from Chengdu, the capital of the Sichuan province.



The resort offers amenities like three dining restaurants that serve distinct cuisines, Lobby Lounge, Rissai Spa, Reserve Kids Club, and a picturesque garden along with an expansive infinity swimming pool.



Rissai Valley is the first Ritz-Carlton Reserve resort in China and is the sixth property of the luxury brand of Marriott. The company is optimistic about the debut of the resort and is eager to serve its guest among the exceptional natural beauty of the Sichuan province.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of Marriott have risen 18.6% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry’s growth of 13%.

Marriott’s Expansion Initiatives

Marriott is consistently trying to expand its presence worldwide and capitalize on the demand for hotels in international markets. The company plans to significantly expand its global portfolio of luxury and lifestyle brands.



At the end of first-quarter 2023, Marriott's development pipeline totaled 3,060 hotels, with approximately 502,000 rooms. Nearly 200,000 rooms were under construction. During the quarter, the company added 79 new properties (11,000 rooms) to its worldwide lodging portfolio. For 2023, the company anticipates net room growth in the range of 4-4.5% year over year. The hotel company is also trying to strengthen its presence outside the United States, especially in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.



Also, Marriott is focusing on hotel conversion opportunities. During the first quarter of 2023, conversions represented nearly 30% of signings and 25% of hotel openings. The company stated that three of the seven hotels are conversions and are expected to open in 2023. MAR expects positive development trends to continue on the back of new development and multi-unit conversion opportunities.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Marriott currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX and Crocs, Inc. CROX.



Royal Caribbean Cruises presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.4%, on average. The stock has surged 94% in the year-to-date period.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates a rise of 48.5% and 162.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Skechers currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. SKX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.8%, on average. Shares of the company have increased 25.3% in the year-to-date period.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKX’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 7.7% and 31.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Crocs currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. CROX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.6%, on average. Shares of the company have increased 6.1% in the year-to-date period.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 13.1% and 5.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.