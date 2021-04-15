Marriott's (MAR) Bonvoy Partners With Uber to Boost Offerings

Marriott International, Inc.’s MAR Marriott Bonvoy recently announced partnership with Uber to offer in-app reward services in the United States. Notably, members need to link Marriott Bonvoy and Uber accounts to avail the services.



Per the agreement, Marriott Bonvoy members can redeem points following transactions with Uber Eats and select Uber rides. Notably, members can earn six Marriott Bonvoy points per dollar spent on Uber Eats deliveries and two Marriott Bonvoy points per dollar spent on non-hotel deliveries and food pick-ups, subject to a minimum basket of $25. Members are also entitled to three Marriott Bonvoy points per dollar spent on Uber XL, Comfort and Black rides.



To promote this initiative, the company is also offering a limited time offer to earn an extra 2,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points. Notably, this requires members to link their accounts with at least one qualifying transaction by May 31.



With respect to the collaboration, David Flueck, senior vice president Global Loyalty, Marriott International, stated, "This tremendous relationship with Uber reflects our goal to engage members and enable them to earn and redeem points whether traveling or through everyday activities at home."

Focus On loyalty Program

Throughout the pandemic, Marriott Bonvoy has been making it easier for members to earn and redeem points toward free nights at more than 7,600 properties located in 133 countries and territories across 30 brands. With nearly 150 million global members, the company’s loyalty program Marriott Bonvoy plays a supporting hand in its marketing strategies.



Notably, the company is focusing on non-hotel stay experiences such as Eat Around Town and Homes and Villas by Marriott International. Also, the company is engaging customers with promotional offers such as grocery and retail spending accelerators on its co-branded credit cards (American Express and Chase). Meanwhile, the company created offerings such as Fall for Travel and October Week of Wonders. Notably, the initiatives are likely to boost leisure demand and capture additional revenues going forward.



So far this year, shares of the company have gained 13.4% compared with the industry’s 12.9% growth

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Marriott currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector include Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. WH, Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated BSET and Fox Corporation FOXA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1.



Wyndham’s 2021 earnings are expected to surge 96.1%.



Bassett has three-five-year earnings per share growth rate of 16%.



Fox has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 80.5%, on average.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.



Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Marriott International, Inc. (MAR): Get Free Report



Fox Corporation (FOXA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET): Free Stock Analysis Report



Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.