Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $86.13, changing hands as high as $99.69 per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. shares are currently trading up about 16% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VAC's low point in its 52 week range is $67.28 per share, with $108.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.58.

