Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.80 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 34.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.15 billion, declining 3.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Marriott Vacations Worldwide metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Cost reimbursements' at $359.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Rental' should arrive at $118.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Management and exchange' will likely reach $209.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Sales of vacation ownership products' to come in at $364.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Financing' reaching $82.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.7%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Marriott Vacations Worldwide here>>>



Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares have witnessed a change of +4.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VAC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.