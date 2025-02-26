MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE Earnings Results: $VAC Reports Quarterly Earnings

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE ($VAC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $1.86 per share, beating estimates of $1.53 by $0.33. The company also reported revenue of $1,327,000,000, beating estimates of $1,254,376,681 by $72,623,319.
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE Insider Trading Activity
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE insiders have traded $VAC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LORI M GUSTAFSON (See Remarks) sold 1,550 shares for an estimated $145,591
- JASON P MARINO (See Remarks) purchased 700 shares for an estimated $48,300
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 422,873 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,973,995
- VAN BERKOM & ASSOCIATES INC. removed 417,083 shares (-53.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,454,053
- SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 404,841 shares (-21.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,354,721
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 358,981 shares (-78.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,236,493
- IMPACTIVE CAPITAL LP removed 313,855 shares (-10.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,184,179
- BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 261,260 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,197,384
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 248,014 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,224,068
