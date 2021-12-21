Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2021

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2022. Shareholders who purchased VAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that VAC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $148.99, the dividend yield is 1.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VAC was $148.99, representing a -21.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $190.97 and a 22.23% increase over the 52 week low of $121.89.

VAC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Marriott International (MAR) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT). VAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.18. Zacks Investment Research reports VAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1026.67%, compared to an industry average of 52%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the vac Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

